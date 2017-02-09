Children’s ballet comes to Brid Spa

Northern Ballet presents its new ballet for children Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Spa, Bridlington, next month.

It tells the tale of a mischievous little girl whose curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises. Lasting approximately 40 minutes, the ballet has been created especially for children and young families to experience live dance, music and theatre.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of short ballets for small people, said: “Our children’s ballets offer a unique opportunity to experience live dance and music for the first time through performances designed specifically with young children in mind.”

It is at the Spa on Friday March 17 at noon, 2pm and 5pm

Tickets: box office 01262 678 258

thespabridlington.com