Best of the Met at Spotlight In Brid

Two great operas from the Met Opera New York, plus a Covent Garden ballet and a National Theatre play are on Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington this month.

The Sleeping Beauty, from Covent Garden onSaturday at 7pm

A baby princess, condemned at her christening by an evil fairy to prick her finger and die on her 16th birthday, is saved by the gift of the good Lilac Fairy, who declares the princess will only sleep until awakened by the kiss of a prince.

The ballet, based on Charles Perrault’s well known fairy tale, is performed to music by Tchaikovsky.

La Traviata , Met Opera, Saturday March 11 at 5.55 pm

Verdi’s Lyric Opera is a story of doomed love in which Violetta, the mistress of a wealthy baron, meets Alfredo at a party and becomes smitten with him.

Following parental interference she leaves him and, misunderstanding her motives, Alfredo goes into a jealous rage with tragic consequences.

Hedda Gabler , National Theatre, Sunday March 19 at 7 pm

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free.

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

Ruth Wilsonplays the title role.

Idomeneo, Met Opera, Saturday March 25 at 4.55 pm

Idomeneo, the King of Crete, has promised the god Neptune to sacrifice the first living creature he meets after the Trojan War. But that first person is his beloved son, Idamante...with predictably disastrous results.

Considered Mozart’s first mature work it is a fantastical tale of honour, love and triumph for the ages.

Tickets are available from the Bridlington Spa box office: 01262 678258.