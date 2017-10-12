The heat is on as the Charles family try to reach final

Tune into the BBC’s Big Family Cooking Showdown tonight to see if Bridlington’s Charles family can book a place in the final.

Betty, Dan and Jean won the first heat, which was shown back in August, beating their rivals, the Marks family from London.

They are back on screen in the semi-finals tonight, trying to impress judges Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli, and watched by hosts Zoe Ball and Nadiya Hussain.

The first of three semi-finals sees the Bridlington family up against two other teams of keen amateur cooks. The final will be shown in November.