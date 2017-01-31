The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson to play iconic Pet Sounds album at Sheffield City Hall

The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has added a Yorkshire date to his world tour - he will play iconic Sixties album Pet Sounds and the band's other greatest hits this summer at Sheffield City Hall.

It is just one of four UK dates announced today.

Pet Sounds, which includes global classics Wouldn't It Be Nice and God Only Knows,, was released in 1966 and is considered one of the greatest albums ever made.

Wilson, aged 74, who produced, arranged, wrote and composed almost all of its music, was the multi-tasking leader and co-founder of The Beach Boys.

He is currently wowing fans around the globe in honour of its 50th anniversary.

The Sheffield City Hall concert is on Wednesday, August 2 and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3, at 10am.

Promoters say he will present Pet Sounds in its entirety plus greatest hits 'for one last time', with special guests, former band mates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

He said: “I’m really happy to be able to come back to the UK and perform Pet Sounds yet again for all our fans. The response from everyone has been amazing and that’s why we decided to come back and play Pet Sounds for one last time. We want to thanks the fans in the UK for all their support, and look forward to playing these shows this summer.

“It’s really been a trip to sit here and think about releasing Pet Sounds 50 years ago,

"I love performing this album with my band and look forward to playing it for fans all across the world.”

Due to phenomenal public demand he will return to the UK to play selected festivals and two special headline shows, one at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on August 1 and at Sheffield City Hall on August 2.

The two added festivals are Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park,UK, on Saturday, July 29 and Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle, on Sunday, July 30.

Brian Wilson Pet Sounds UK Tour Dates 2017

Sat 29 July: Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park,UK www.kendalcalling.co.uk/tickets

Sun 30 July: Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle, UK www.ticketline.co.uk/camp-bestival

Tue 1 August: Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK WWW.ALT-TICKETS.CO.UK

Wed 2 August: Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield, UK WWW.ALT-TICKETS.CO.UK

* The London Hammersmith Apollo show and Sheffield City Hall show go on sale on Friday, February 3, at 10am from www.alt-tickets.co.uk

Official website: brianwilson.com



Follow on Twitter: @brianwilsonlive



Become a fan on Facebook: facebook.com/officialbrianwilson