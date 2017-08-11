Supermarket highlights the great work of farmers

Real food from real farmers - that was the message at a Bridlington supermarket at an information event yesterday.

Morrisons invited Geoff Riby, a farmer from Fraisthorpe, into its store as part of a national campaign to promote British produce after a survey showed 52% of people don’t know how the food they buy is grown.

Manager Lee Wild said: “We believe that by meeting our real farmers, customers will understand that we are supporting real local businesses and understand more about where their food comes from.

“Our farmers will meet the Morrisons customers they are feeding and be able to explain the importance of eating homegrown food.”

Farmer Geoff is pictured with staff member James Hall.