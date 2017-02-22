Spectacular sights on snowdrop walk

The snowdrops at Burton Agnes Hall are proving popular with families looking for somewhere to go during the half-term holiday.

Their annual snowdrop spectacular is well under way, with millions of flowers creating a wonderful white carpet in the grounds of the Cunliffe-Lister family’s Elizabethan home.

Take a stroll around the woodlands and then buy some Burton Agnes-propagated snowdrops.

The snowdrop event runs daily until March 5, from 11am to 4pm every day, weather permitting. The walk closes in gale force winds.

Call 490324 if you have any queries about the conditions.