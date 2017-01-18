‘So much talent and so many smiles’ at new arts festival

Bridlington’s first Diverse arts festival was so successful that organisers are hoping to make it an annual event.

Saturday’s eight-hour event in the Spa Royal Hall aimed to create a place where people of all abilities could come together and showcase their talents.

Mayor Liam Dealtry about to shave the beard of John D. Slater for charity

Activities included performances, stalls, karaoke, and a disco and groups from all over Yorkshire arrived in Bridlington to take part.

Organiser Charlotte Gray said: “It was a fantastic day with 350 people attending from all across the region with local and national performers.

“The day showcased so much talent and produced so many smiles.

“There was a range of music, dance, acting and song throughout the day for a range of groups including the Northern Ballet, The Outsiders Band, The Den: Bridlington Inclusive Youth Theatre, Social Eyes from Rotherham and our We are Theatre Diverse groups, including our adult disability group here in Bridlington.

Robert Davis and Liz Leach

“We feel very privileged to have put together this festival and met so many inspirational groups and shared the day with them and we look forward to it being a yearly event here in Bridlington.

“A huge thank you goes to East Riding of Yorkshire Council for their support with the event and to the staff at the Spa for their help on the day who were outstanding.

Among the visitors during the day was the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Liam Dealtry.

He played his part in a fund-raising activity as local actor and writer John Slater had his beard shaved by the mayor.

That was to raise money for Bridlington’s The Den young people’s theatre group.

If anyone would like to get involved in next year’s festival or find out more about any of the theatre groups involved, contact 07521 364107.