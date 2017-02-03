Sailing coble festival returns

Bridlington will host its second Sailing Coble Festival this summer after the huge success of the first event last year.

Organised by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society and the Coble and Keelboat Society, in co-operation with the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, the festival will take place on July 1 and 2.

Organiser Paul Arro said: “It is hoped a number of additional sailing cobles will be seen at this year’s festival to make it a truly sensational weekend of sail.

“Early indications are encouraging and invitations are being extended to owners in the Tyneside area, Whitby and on the south coast.

“Some motor coble owners from Northumberland have also expressed an interest in attending the event, so this could provide a good mix of some interesting vessels not usually seen in Bridlington harbour.

“Planning is still in the early stages and the organisers would be delighted to hear from owners who have traditional sailing vessels and who would like to be part of this spectacular event.

“The interest created by last year’s festival has already resulted in another sailing coble taking up a regular berth in Bridlington harbour and it is thought Bridlington is fast becoming the sailing coble capital of the British isles.”