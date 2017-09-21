PREVIEW: Indie rock royalty Reverend and the Makers crown return to glory with The Death Of A King

The king is dead. Long live Sheffield indie rock royalty Reverend and the Makers who look set to crown a return to their glory days by storming back up the charts with new album The Death Of A King.

A mix of retro pop, blues, sprinkled with exotic, psychedelic voodoo magic, the likes of which took the band on a new journey with previous album, Mirrors - this latest offering, out tomorrow (September 23, 2017), is something of a sister.

And it's another banger. Destined to smash into the charts and swell the ranks of the already mighty Rev Army.

Reverend and The Makers will also be signing copies of the album and playing an acoustic set in their home town at the HMV store in High Street, Sheffield, on Friday, September 22, at 5.30pm. For other dates see below.

Charismatic frontman Jon is already talking about it as the second of a trilogy.

And little wonder after Mirrors sparked a renaissance for the band who are now getting the national radio plays they always deserved and their fan base grows from strength to strength, with blistering live shows including a sell out at Sheffield O2 Academy later next month.

It's a decade since band's debut album The State of Things put them on the list of Sheffield's greats and spawned UK Top 10 single Heavyweight Champion of the World.

A French Kiss in the Chaos (2009), led to the band being invited to support Oasis on their final tour, playing venues such as Wembley Stadium and they have had chart hits with @Reverend_Makers (2012), and the band's fourth studio album, ThirtyTwo ( 2014).

Reverend and the Makers

Word is out that pre-orders for their sixth studio album is outselling Mirrors.

Bass player and Milburn lead Joe Carnall came up with the name The Death Of The King as they were out in Thailand to record it, in a little fishing village called Bang Saray, the title of a track on the album, when king Bhumibol Adulyadej died and music was banned for a couple of days.

But the 12 song album, plus a secret end track - also check out the deluxe 15 track version, featuring a collaboration with John Cooper Clarke - is very much alive and kicking.

It gives all the band the chance to shine on vocals, including the stunning ballad Juliet Knows, from bass player and Milburn lead Joe Carnall and a Beatlesque Auld Reekie Blues, with guitarist song-writer Ed Cosens showcasing his amazing talent on the mic.

Reverend and the Makers new album The Death Of A King

The Rev's other half, Laura, had to miss Thailand because she was pregnant with their second son but the mum of two rock chic found studio time back home to bring the album to a seductive end, with Black Flowers.

It is Jon though who puts his master class stamp all over this album, best evident on Too Tough To Die, Black Cat and Monkey See, Monkey Do.

Boomerang, with a looping echo on the title, is also set to become a Rev classic and a reminder that this band will keep coming back with bangers, summed up in the line "Brand new secondhand, the renaissance man."

In an exclusive chat - see the video online at www.thestar.co.uk - Jon said: "I think we have turned a corner in terms of perception.

"We feel very good about the album and are immensely proud of it.

"It's a continuation of our last album Mirrors, which was obviously a radical departure in terms of sound and stuff and members of the band are singing as well as myself, we've explored that further.

Jon McClure: "It's weird I don't know we are having a bit of like a renaissance. But let's have it."

"I feel like Mirrors and this album are like sisters and in my head there is like another one to come after this. We have reinvented ourselves a little bit and people love it.

"We're doing better than ever in some ways now and I think that's testament to the people in the band.

"It's weird I don't know we are having a bit of like a renaissance. But let's have it."

Reverend and the Makers will be playing an acoustic set and signing the new album at the HMV Sheffield city centre store in High Street tomorrow, Friday, September 22, at 5.30pm. For other live appearances, gig tickets and more visit www.reverendmakers.com

LIVE DATES

Sep 22 HMV Sheffield High St Sheffield

Sep 29 Looe Music Festival West Looe

Sep 30 Looe Music Festival West Looe

Oct 14 The Garage, Glasgow

Oct 25 Electric Ballroom, London

Oct 27 O2 Academy, Sheffield

Nov 04 Academy, Manchester

Nov 06 Het Depot, Leuven, Belgium

Nov 07 BITTERZOET, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 Molotow Sky Bar, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 09 MTC Club, Cologne, Germany