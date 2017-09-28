Perfect pizza - the simpler, the better

After a great day serving our pizzas to the public at the Queens Vintage Market on Sunday, we thought we would share with you our very simple recipe for the

best pizza and sauce.

The best pizza and sauce

You can be as creative with the toppings as you want – but in Italy the simplest are the often the best.

For the dough

○ 500g type 00 flour

○ 300ml lukewarm water

○ 7g yeast

○ 2 tsp salt

○ 1 tbsp olive oil

For the sauce

○ 1 can of the best tinned plum tomatoes available

○ 3-4 basil leaves

○ Pinch of sea salt

Method

○ For the dough, mix the water, yeast and oil in a bowl, pour this over the sifted flour and salt and begin to mix with a wooden spoon until it starts to form a dough. Once it has come together, turn out onto a floured surface and knead for a good 10 minutes until firm and stretchy.

○ Place a wet, warm tea towel over the bowl and leave in a warm place for two hours. If you want to do a cold proving, (which we highly recommend as this helps to develop a deeper flavour to the dough) use half the amount of yeast and leave in the fridge for 24-48 hours, then bring it back to room temperature before stretching and cooking.

○ Divide the dough up into equal sized balls, press down into the middle and work your way outwards stretching the dough into a circular shape, then lift by the edges and let gravity do the work.

○ For the sauce, simply empty the tomatoes into a bowl, chop the basil leaves up and add with a pinch of salt then blitz. No cooking! The best pizza sauces are the simplest. Our favourite is the authentic Neapolitan, on your stretched dough smooth over the sauce, add some fresh mozzarella and that is it.

○ Preheat your grill in your oven to the highest setting and put a non-stick frying pan on the hob and get it screaming hot. Put the pizza in the pan for 1-2 minutess until the base is starting to colour. Then transfer all to the oven and pop under the grill until the top is beginning to brown, again 1-2 minutes.