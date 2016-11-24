Old Town ready for its Dickensian festival

Bridlington’s Old Town will become a winter wonderland on Sunday as it hosts its annual Dickensian Christmas Festival.

High Street will be lined with more than 50 stalls, with traders dressed in period costumes, to create a festive family atmosphere.

There will also be fairground rides, a Punch and Judy show and entertainment from the Coastal Voice choir, a street organ and a pipes and drums band.

The event begins at 10am, and Father Christmas will arrive on his sleigh at 11.30am, and settle into his grotto.