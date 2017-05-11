X Factor finalists join Flamingo Land party

Party in the Park evening concerts have become a firm Flamingo Land favourite.

5 After Midnight, formerly known as 5AM, and Sam Lavery play on Saturday June 3 from 6pm.

The all-male trio consists of Kieran Alleyne, Jordan “Jay” Lee and Nathan Lewis, and competed in Series 13 of the X Factor as part of the Groups category mentored by Louis Walsh. They reached the final where they finished in third place. X Factor’s Sam Lavery also wowed the judges in series 13 with renditions of Impossible and Hello.

Admission to Party In The Park is free for visitors attending during the day, annual pass holders and Holiday Village guests. For anyone who would just like to enjoy a hour of theme park and zoo followed by live entertainment, tickets are available online on flamingoland.co.uk.