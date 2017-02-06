World-famous orchestra sets sail for The Spa

The world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will play at Bridlington Spa this summer, as part of the town’s involvement in Hull’s year as City of Culture.

Aimed at introducing children to classical music, the show will feature pieces of music inspired by the sea, including excerpts from the film Pirates of the Caribbean.

The concert, part of the Classically Yours series, will be called Noisy Kids, and will also include the Blue Danube waltz by Strauss and the Fantasia on British Sea Songs.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “This will be a superb concert, and is sure to be popular.

“It will be a great way to get people of all ages interested in the delights of classical music, and represents exactly what Classically Yours is all about.”

The orchestra will be introduced by ‘captain’ Tim Steiner.

The performance will be held on Sunday, July 9. Tickets are available now priced £17.50 for adults, £15 for concessions and £5 for children, from the Spa Box Office on 678258, or online at www.bridspa.com.

Pre-theatre lunch is also available at £11, or £7.50 for children.

On the previous day, a ‘music box’ will take place at Bridlington Spa, to give young people the chance to have a go with an instrument. More information is available by calling 01482 395320.

Classically Yours aims to increase the amount of high quality music available in the area and encourage more participation in arts and culture and has been supported by Arts Council England.