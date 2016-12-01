WIN: Bros superstar Matt Goss meet and greet Christmas show tickets

Christmas is about to come early for one lucky fan of Bros superstar Matt Goss - we are giving YOU and a guest the chance to meet him and see his festive show.

We have a pair of meet and greet tickets up for grabs which also includes entry to see A Matt Goss Christmas Intimate Evening with the MG Quartet.

The Caesars Palace Las Vegas headliner and International star is swinging into the UK to perform Christmas classics and covers as well as some of his own songs.

His seven date tour, also visiting Newcastle, Bournemouth, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Birmingham, will launch at Leeds O2 Academy on Monday, December 5, where our lucky winner and a guest will see the show and meet him in person. Full details below.

Matt has sold more than 17 million records worldwide and sold out shows from Wembley Stadium to the Royal Albert Hall, including 11 consecutive nights at Wembley Arena with Bros.

His debut album went 7 times platinum, spawned 13 top 5 hits, and remained on the U.K. charts for an astonishing 84 weeks.

Recently he celebrated 30 years in the music industry with a very special show at Wembley Arena, London.

Matt and his twin Luke also announced that they will be bringing back Bros and sold out the London O2 in a record breaking seven seconds, with a second London date and Arena’s across the country on sale too.

The Christmas shows will be recorded by BBC Radio 2 and will feature in a special Matt Goss BBC Radio 2 show which airs over the Christmas holiday.

Matt said about these shows: “After the success of my homecoming Wembley Show and the amazing response to the BROS announcement I wanted to come back to the UK to sing at my favourite time of the year.

"I miss my home and at this special time of the year it will be great to spend it so closely and intimately with my fans, friends and family. The tour will be a wonderful night out singing some of my favourite songs.”

No one can bring as much style and swagger to a room as Matt Goss, achieving sell-outs every weekend since opening The Gossy Room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas over seven years ago, Matt’s show features a dynamic blend of musical talent and an awe-inspiring performance.

His pop career hit an early peak with I Owe You Nothing and When Will I Be Famous, classic hits he enjoyed with Bros when he was just 17.

Matt brings his Vegas performances to life with amazing style by the singer and showman's long-running, hot-ticket resident show.

In between covers spanning musical genres, such as Hotel California and Superstition, he performs his own hits off several albums.

Giving a nod to the legendary Rat Pack, Matt brings down the house with I've Got the World on a String and Luck be a Lady, recorded by the legendary Frank Sinatra. As well as brand new versions of his early hits.

Matt interacts with the audience throughout the show, making a personal connection and revealing the stories behind his life and career. He candidly reveals the inspiration behind many of his popular songs including the closing ode to his “second home,” Lovely Las Vegas.

WIN MATT GOSS MEET AND GREET TICKETS

We have a pair of meet and greet tickets to see the show and meet Matt Goss in person at Leeds O2 Academy, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AW, on Monday, December 5, 2016. Show starts 7pm.

For your chance to win simply follow Graham Walker on Twitter @GW1962 and RT any of his #JPcompMG tweets.

Deadline is Sunday, December 4, 12 noon. Winner will be notified by DM.

Note that transport is not included in the prize and please do not enter if you cannot attend.

A MATT GOSS CHRISTMAS TOUR DATES DECEMBER 2016



Monday 5th Dec. Leeds O2 Academy



Tuesday 6th Dec. Newcastle O2 Academy



Thursday 8th Dec. Bournemouth O2 Academy



Sunday 11th Dec. Glasgow O2 ABC



Monday 12th Dec. London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire



Tuesday 13th Dec. Manchester O2 Ritz



Wednesday 14th Dec. Birmingham O2 Academy

