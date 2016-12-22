Waltz into the new year with Camerata

For the ultimate feel-good start to the year, Manchester Camerata makes a welcome return to Bridlington Spa for a waltz around Vienna with dancers from East Riding Youth Dance County Company on Sunday January 8 at 2pm.

This is the first concert in the Classically Yours series.

Soprano Ailish Tynan will bring the romance and humour of themusic to life. She’ll be joined by conductor Jean-Claude Picard and Camerata’s principal cello,Hannah Roberts.

Vaughan Williams’ the Lark Ascending adds an English twist to proceedings, performed by Camerata’s leader Adi Brett.

Highlights will include operetta classics by Lehár and Strauss Junior, with the Blue Danube Waltz.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said : “What a great start to 2017 this will be! Our first major East Riding event in the programme for Hull UK City of Culture 2017 promises to be a memorable afternoon of superb music in the wonderful surroundings of Bridlington Spa.”

Pre theatre lunch will be available at £11 - ask for details when booking tickets.

Tickets cost Adults: £17.50, Cconcessions: £15.00, all children under 14 free with full paying adult, additional children £5.

Tickets are available from the Spa box office on (01262) 678258 or www.bridspa.com