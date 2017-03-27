Tribute to Frankie Valli comes to Spa

They had a sound that had never been heard before. The radio just could not get enough of them and neither can we.

Join Big Girls Don’t Cry as we celebrate the music of four ordinary guys from New Jersey who changed the musical world as we knew it.

The show revives the beauty of harmonies that built and made the hits that flew through the charts in the 60s and 70s such as Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

This super group sold more 100 million records worldwide - there’s a Four Seasons song that has a place in everyone’s heart.

Join the boys in an all new show, for a musical night stacked with hits that will have you dancing in the aisles.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is at Bridlington Spa on July 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01262 678258