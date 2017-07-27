Stereophonics are coming to Bridlington

After headlining music festival around the country, Stereophonics will play an intimate gig at Bridlington Spa next month.

They have announced a show on the East Coast on Wednesday, August 23.

Andrew Aldis, general manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “With the highest capacity traditional gig venue in the region, that’s well-maintained and staffed by a superb team of dedicated individuals, Bridlington Spa once again demonstrates its ability to draw the best bands in the country to play here whilst enjoying a visit to the seaside.

“This concert is an incredible edition to our busy summer programme and we look forward to seeing the town overflowing with visitors.”

Stereophonics are due to headline Kendal Calling, Y Not Festival and Victorious Festival this summer, ahead of their set at BBC 2 Live In Hyde Park in September.

Their 10th studio album, Scream Above The Sounds will be released later this year.

Tickets for the Bridlington show cost £35 plus £3.50 fee and go on general sale from 9am on Tuesday, with a maximum of four tickets per person.