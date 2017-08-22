Singing the praises of culture choir

More than 60 singers joined forces to create a choir, and gave their first performance hours after meeting up.

It was at the Sing For Freedom event, organised as part of Hull’s year as City of Culture. Mark Howley, event organiser for Remarkable Arts, said it was ‘a fantastic event’

Deckachairs were set out in Spa Gardens for the audience

He added: “We had all ages, from six to 87, and people came from across the county.

“The workshops were followed by a performance in the Spa Gardens, replete with stage and deckchairs. The guys who attended also participated in a recording of an original arrangement, which will be available for download shortly.”