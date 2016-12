Bridlington duo Seafret have announced details of a new UK tour in the spring.

Having released their latest single, Blank You Out, last month, singer Jack Sedman and guitarist Harry Draper are going back out on the road to promote their new music.

After their final gig of the year in London last week, they will be playing in Brighton, Oxford, Notingham, Manchester and Leeds over five nights in March. Tickets are on sale now.