Bridlington Priory will welcome the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band this Saturday.

Proms At The Priory is based on the annual evening of music and patriotism at the Royal Albert Hall.

As well as Proms favourites, such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance and Jerusalem, expect to hear modern pieces. These include Live And Let Die, What’s It All About Alfie and Eye of the Tiger.

Formed as South Elmsall Village Brass Band in 1884, it was adopted by the local Frickley Colliery, and by 1923 the band became known by its present name. The band has regularly appeared on Songs of Praise.

The band’s most recent achievements are being crowned British Open Grand Shield Champions in 2016 and Yorkshire Champions in 2015. They were third in the National Championships of Great Britain in 2013.

The show begins at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are priced £10 and are available from the Priory Shop and www.bridlingtonspa.co.uk. Take along your Union Jacks or flags of any nationality.