Priory gig will be ‘one not to be missed’

The rector of Bridlington Priory is promising a night to remember as the church holds what is thought to be only the second rock concert in the building’s 900-year history.

Hymns and organ recitals are more common, but the first gig was staged two years ago but The Rev Matthew Pollard said people are still talking about it.

This Saturday, Rock @ The Priory will feature a night of live music from the Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts featuring their 50-member Adult Rock Choir with an amazing live band of professional musicians and supported by singers from the Young Voices project.

Rev Pollard said: “The whole town was buzzing after Priory Rocks in 2015.

“People kept coming up to me and saying they wished they’d known about it.

“Well, now’s their chance to go to a rock concert at the Priory. The 900-year-old walls will be throbbing to the beat.

“It’s going to be one not to be missed.”

Tickets are £5 and are available from the Priory gift shop, online through the Bridlington Spa website or on the door.