Music festival expands to second venue

The Tidal Waves beach music festival will take over a second Bridlington venue this weekend.

The headline acts will be on the main stage on south beach, but there will also be live performances in The Spa Gardens on Saturday morning.

Samba band Louder Than Life will bookmark the event, kicking things of at 9.30am and then returning at 12.15pm for a mass participation show.

In between that, punk rockers Unwired Society from Hull and singer-songwriter Frankie Turton will entertain the crowds, before Nafferton Steel Band take over.

The Spa Gardens event is free to attend, and there is no need to book in advance.

Festival director Kirsty Dingle said: “I am delighted that we have been able to add an extra segment to the festival programme, and one in which the whole community can join in.

“This will be great fun on Saturday morning, with the emphasis firmly on taking part – and on music by young people.”

The festival begins on Friday night with a line-up featuring international trance act Enigma UK, country singer Gracie Falls, indie group Capital Eye, guitar band The Brontes, local singer-songwriter Jack Parker and headliners Seafret.

Saturday’s programme, starting at noon, will see The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers, Toploader and The Pigeon Detectives, supported by local rock group Big Me, Hull-based alternative ska-core band Counting Coins, Bridlington’s mod group Page 45, rock, blues and indie group from Hull The Raywells, and five-piece guitar-driven post rock indie pop band Vague.

Tickets can be booked via www.tidalwavesfestival.com, or the Bridlington Spa box office on 678258, and in person. They will also be available on both days at the festival site, with either cash or card payments.