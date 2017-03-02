Lighthouse shines in rock band’s new music video

Yorkshire band Bravado Cartel used the stunning scenery around Flamborough lighthouse as the backdrop for their new music video.

The Huddersfield-based five-piece rock group were filming on the clifftops on Saturday, as they prepare to release their new album Violence Has No Place At The Table Of Democracy later this month.

Lead singer Will Bloy

The video is for their single, the apporpriately-named Lost At Sea. Lead singer WIlliam Bloy spent most of his younger years moving from lighthouse to lighthouse with his dad, who was a lighthouse keeper, and wanted to make his music video to reflect this.

He is pictured with band-mates Jack Manning, Shayne Whitton and Joe Leadbeater.