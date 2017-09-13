International pianist to help schools project

A pianist who has played at more than 500 cities around the world comes to Bridlington next month to support an educational project which has already helped almost 600 children in its first year.

Ross Jutsum will be giving two concerts in Sewerby in aid of the Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University.

He will play at Sewerby Methodist Church on October 12, joined by the Bay Primary School choir, and will give a second recital in the orangery at Sewerby Hall the following evening.

Ross’ repertoire includes classical, jazz, rock and roll, blues, country and gospel.

All proceeds will help to fund memorable school trips and learning experiences for pupils at Bridlington schools.

Lisa Whitton, East Riding Manager of Hull Children’s University, said: “I am keen to build upon our work locally.

“It’s been incredible to see children grow in confidence before our eyes on Children’s University experiences.

“Children regularly tell us they’ve had the best day ever, and words such as wow and epic are a regular feature.

“As a result of our efforts, teachers report increased levels of motivation towards learning, as we reinforce the importance of their current work in school, and help them believe they can succeed and achieve their dreams for the future.”

Tickets for the Sewerby show are £6 and are available from Bridlington Spa Box office or www.bridspa.com.