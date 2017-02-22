Headline acts revealed for Tidal Waves music festival

A mixture of local musicians and headline acts have been confirmed on the line-up for Bridlington’s first beach music festival for 20 years.

Tidal Waves will be held on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 and tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Toploader

The second day sees three headline acts - The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers and Toploader.

Friday evening will see another homecoming show for Bridlington duo Seafret, who played at The Spa last year and who have announced a European tour this week.

Kirsty Dingle, facility manager for foreshores and festival director, said “We are really excited to announce the line-up for the first of hopefully many Tidal Waves festivals.

“ We have tried to incorporate as many genres of local talent as possible and we have been amazed by the depth of talent in the area.

Seafret

“Rather than book one headliner, we have opted for a number of acts who will ensure there is a real festival feel to the whole weekend.

“I hope the public are as excited about Tidal Waves as we are, and come along and support it.”

The festival is one of Bridlington’s biggest contributions to the City of Culture celebrations in Hull.

International trance act Enigma UK will open the festival on the Friday evening.

Reverend and the Makers

Also appearing will be bridlington’s award-winning country singer-songwriter Gracie Falls, more local favourites in indie group Capital Eye and an alternative female-fronted guitar band The Brontes.

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa, added “Tidal Waves has been a great opportunity for the foreshores and Bridlington Spa to bring together their different areas of expertise to deliver such a huge event, not to mention the myriad of council departments needed to complete the necessary infrastructure.”

Saturday’s programme will see The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers and Toploader supported by local rock group Big Me and Hull-based alternative ska-core band Counting Coins.

Joining them will be Bridlington’s three-piece soulful mod group Page 45, rock, blues and indie group from Hull’s The Raywells, five-piece guitar-driven post rock indie pop band Vague, and local singer-songwriter Jack Parker.

Jack Parker

Louder Than Life, an audience-participation samba and kettle-drum group will also add to the mix during the event.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said “Tourism is key to the economic success of the East Riding of Yorkshire. Hull’s City of Culture programme .

“It will bring people to the region this year so it is important for us to take full advantage by creating showpiece events such as this, complementing the wealth of cultural assets throughout the region.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have secured such an excellent line-up.

“Tidal Waves will encourage tourists to come to sample the delights of coastal East Yorkshire, perhaps stay for the whole weekend, and enjoy some superb music at the same time.”

Early-bird tickets are priced at £14 for the Friday evening and £36 for Saturday. Festival tickets for both days are £48.

The Hoosiers

The lower prices will be available until March 31.

Tickets can be booked via bridspa.com, by calling the Bridlington Spa on 678258 and by visiting the box office.