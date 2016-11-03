Gracie hits the right note to win top award

Bridlington musician Gracie Falls has been named as the UK’s Unsigned Songwriter of the Year.

She picked up the prestigious accolade at an event at the Piano Works in London on Sunday.

The judges said: “Gracie writes songs with a natural ease, and autobiographical touch. Memorable melodies, emotive music and poignant, relatable lyrics blend into a new yet familiar sound.”

The 25-year-old released her debut album, Down But Not Defeated, earlier this year, appeared at the Latitude festival in the summer and supported Seafret in their homecoming gig at Bridlington Spa.

A statement by the organisers said: “It was an incredibly close call between Gracie and second place Emma Ballantine - we’d like to thank our two runners up Emma Hughes and Alexandra Jayne for their performances and making it an unforgettable night.” Gracie’s prize includes a 12-month mentoring programme with the Songwriting Academy, a week’s songwriting retreat in Spain, £1,000 of music equipment, the opportunity to perform at next year’s Cornbury Festival and a tour of Caffe Nero branches around the country.