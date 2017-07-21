Festival is the shape of things to come for DJ

He performs under the name Polygon, the teenage DJ from Bridlington whose stage shows are shaping up nicely.

George Beagles is an award-winning music technology student who got the crowds dancing during two sets at the recent Staxtonbury Festival.

George Beagles at his home studio in Bridlington

The 18-year-old has just completed the first year of a BTec national qualification at Yorkshire Coast College in Scarborough, earning distinctions on all areas of the course. He was also given the AP Scott Awards for best original music and performances.

George sets himself apart from other DJs by designing digital landscape images as a backdrop to his stage show, and with his blend of pre-mixed music, live mixing and playing his launch pads.

At Staxtonbury, Polygon was on stage at 11am and then returned at the end of the evening for a second set.

Dad Tim said: “To say that he went down well was an understatement. The audience went completely wild for him.

“George has obvious aspirations to enter the music scene as a professional artist and to tour the DJ circuit in the UK and as an international performer.”

Hear his work at soundcloud.com/7_sided_polygon or Polygon_Official on Facebook.