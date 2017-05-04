Expect party atmosphere at new festival

Organisers are promising that Bridlington’s big music festival this summer will have a beach party atmosphere.

The Tidal Waves event takes place on the sands on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, with acts including Reverends and The Makers and The Pigeon Detectives.

The Hoosiers

A bar will be set up on the beach, and a local DJ has been lined up to keep the crowds entertained in between the live acts.

Festival director Kirsty Dingle said: “This is a superb line-up of music across the weekend, and what a setting.

“South Beach is not covered at high tide, so people don’t need to worry about getting wet.

“But they will be able to enjoy this unique event with great views across the bay as the sun sets on both evenings, whilst enjoying a party atmosphere.”

Toploader

A stage will be set up on South Beach, but there will be more than just music.

The festival is one of Bridlington’s main contributions to Hull’s year as the UK City of Culture and it has been designed to be a family-friendly event.

There will be face painting and other activities for children on both days.

On the Friday night, international trance act Enigma UK will open the festival, followed by some of the best acts Bridlington has to offer.

Renowned duo Seafret, who played at the Spa last year, top the bill on the opening evening, and there will also be sets from award-winning singer-songwriter Gracie Falls, indie group Capital Eye and Jack Parker, as well as female guitar band The Brontes.

Saturday sees chart acts The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers, Toploader and The Pigeon Detectives.

They will be supported by supported by rock group Big Me, Hull-based ska band Counting Coins, Bridlington’s mod group Page 45, The Raywells and Vague.

Tickets for the full weekend are priced at £50 for adults, or £30 for children and for students. For the Friday night only, tickets cost £16. For the Saturday only, the adult ticket is £38. Achild ticket available for the Saturday only, priced at £20.

They can be booked via www.tidalwavesfestival.com, or the Spa box office on 678258.