Deadline looms for early bird festival tickets

The Tidal Waves team are reminding people wanting to attend the Tidal Waves Beach Music Festival in Bridlington on Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10 that ‘early-bird’ tickets are on sale.

They are priced at £14 for the Friday evening and £36 for Saturday, are available until Friday March 31.

Festival tickets for both days are £48.

There are also child tickets available - £20 for the Saturday, or £30 for the full weekend. There will also be a platform for wheelchair users (restricted to 30 plus one carer/friend).

The initial line-up for the two-day beach festival, taking place on South Cliff beach in Bridlington, includes three headliners: The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers and Toploader for the Saturday evening.

The festival represents one of the largest contributions by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to the Hull UK City of Culture 2017 celebrations.

International trance act Enigma UK open the festival on the Friday evening; sharing billing with the renowned local folk duo, Seafret.

Also appearing will be country singer Gracie Falls, indie and Brit-pop group Capital Eye and alternative female-fronted guitar band The Brontes.

Saturday’s programme will see The Hoosiers, Reverend and the Makers and Toploader supported by local rock group Big Me, Hull-based alternative ska-core band Counting Coins, Bridlington’s three-piece soulful mod group Page 45, rock, blues and indie group from Hull The Raywells, five-piece guitar-driven post rock indie pop band Vague, and local singer/songwriter Jack Parker.

Louder than Life, an audience-participation samba and kettle-drum group will also add to the mix during the event.

Kirsty Dingle, facility manager for Foreshores, and festival director said: “Ticket sales are going well, and I would like to remind people wanting to come and see this amazing event that the early-bird tickets are only available until Friday, 31 March, representing superb value for money.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council committed to provide four events to help extend the Hull 2017 programme into the region. Tidal Waves will form part of the Roots and Routes season.

Tickets can be booked via bridspa.com, the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258, and in person.