Culture train rolls in for music events

A new project is to bring a taste of the Hull music scene to communities in East Yorkshire located alongside the Hull to Bridlington railway line.

The ‘Culture Train’ is to bring musicians from Paragon Station and play free concerts at six venues including Bridlinton station from April 1 to June 3 as part of a project funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Creative 2017 funds.

The project aims to bring a taste of 2017 to communities which may not been touched by events linked to the City of Culture such as Driffield, Hutton Cranswick and Nafferton and 19 local acts will be performing at the gigs.

This will be an acoustic plug and play tour and musicians will only be able to take what they can carry, take a train from Paragon station to the location, walk to venues use such as the White Horse at Hutton Cranswick, plug in and play then catch the Hull train home around 10.30pm.

The project is funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s 2017 fund but equally as important is Northern Rail whic has supported the initiative and allowing musicians to travel free of charge to the destinations, allowing performances on trains and allowing the finale of the tour to be held at Bridlington Station on June 3. TransPennine Express also support the Culture Train and they are to host a gig at Paragon Station on the afternoon of Saturday May 13 hosted by the young talent of Freedom Road Creative Arts.

The evening gigs wil be held from 7pm to 10pm at all events besides Cottingham and the schedule of the tour is as follows:

The White Horse, Hutton Cranswick on Saturday April 1

The Hallgate Tavern, Cottingham on Saturday April 15 at an event hosted by Off the Road , Cottingham Springboard Monthly (8pm to 11.30pm)

St Mary’s Church, Beverley, on Saturday May 6

Paragon Station on the afternoon of Saturday May 13

The Bell Hotel, Driffield, on Saturday May 13

The Blue Bell, Nafferton, on Saturday May 20

Bridlington Station on the afternoon of Saturday June 3.

Nineteen established acts from the Hull and East Yorkshire music scene will be performing at these gigs and this includes people such as The Mighty and the Moon, Elwhaeko, Cuba Drive, the Happy Endings, the Quicksilver Kings, Urban Rain, Loudhailer Electric Company and many more talented performers. All of the events are free but an associated ‘Culture Train CD’ featuring the artists will be available at the events to generate some additional money for their appearances.