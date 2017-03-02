Comedy and music hall included by duo at Brid Folk Club

Bridlington Folk Club has its next guest night on Tuesday March 14 when Lancashire duo Peter and Barbara Snape will be entertaining the audience.

They specialise in songs and tunes from their home county, and include comedy and music-hall numbers in their repertoire.

Many of their songs include a good chorus to get the audience involved.

Barbara is a robust singer with a wide emotional range, and has the ability to draw you into a song.

Peter is a melodeon player who provides accompaniment to the songs and steps out in the tunes. They have the knowledge and skills to search out lesser known material, then put it across well. Their latest CD, Upward Onward, has received glowing reviews

The club meets at The Telegraph, Quay Road, with the music starting at 8.30pm. Admission is only £5.