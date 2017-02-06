Child-friendly popular classics from the Phil

Following its popular concert in Hull as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the region this summer, presenting a family concert as part of its Noisy Kids series at Bridlington Spa on Sunday July 9.

This concert will be part of the Classically Yours programme, one of the key Hull 2017 events facilitated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council – a Principal Partner in Hull 2017 – throughout the year.

Organised by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Resound, Noisy Kid will be an excellent introduction to classical music with pieces inspired by the sea and beyond, including the Blue Danube waltz by Strauss, Fantasia on British Sea Songs, and excerpts from one of the most popular film scores of all time, Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, introduced by ‘captain’ Tim Steiner, will present this fun and interactive performance, taking the audience on a voyage of musical discovery and adventure.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “This will be a superb concert, and is sure to be popular. It will be a great way to get people of all ages interested in the delights of classical music, and represents exactly what ‘Classically Yours’ is all about.”

Tickets are available now priced £17.50 for adults; £15 for concessions; and £5 for children, from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258, or online at www.bridspa.com.

Pre-theatre lunch is also available at £11, or £7.50 for children – details are available when buying tickets for the concert.

On the previous day – Saturday July 8 – a ‘music box’ will take place at Bridlington Spa, to give young people the chance to have a go with an instrument. More information is available by calling 01482 395320.

The concert on Sunday July 9 starts at 3pm.

Classically Yours is an 18-month range of orchestral activities in the East Riding, which include some of the best UK orchestras, such as Manchester Camerata, and Sinfonia Viva.

They will be performing in Beverley, Bridlington, Pocklington and Withernsea.

Classically Yours’ aims to increase the amount of high quality music available in the area and encourage more participation in arts and culture.

It has been supported by Arts Council England.