Bridlington beach to stage new music festival

A huge new music festival will be held on Bridlington beach as part of the 2017 City of Culture programme.

Tidal Waves is a two-day event taking place on South Cliff beach next June - and the headline acts will be announced soon.

Organisers have also promised local bands will be heavily involved in the three sessions, Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening.

Coun Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Bridlington is to host one of the major events in our programme for Hull 2017.

“This music festival will encourage tourists to come to sample the delights of Bridlington, and enjoy some superb music at the same time.

“This is the first time we have tried anything on this scale on the beach at Bridlington, and I am confident this will be hugely popular, and a major highlight of our Hull 2017 programme.”

Martin Green, CEO and Director of Hull 2017, added: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council is a crucial partner and they have come up trumps with this event. Hull 2017 is bringing culture to different spaces, and a music festival on the beach is a great way of doing this. I can’t wait.”

Tickets will be available soon. The event will be held on June 9 and 10.