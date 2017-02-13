Ben returns to play the ‘king’ at Spa

Ben Portsmouth rock and rolls into the blue suede shows of Elvis for a tribute show at Bridlington Spa on Friday March 10 at 7.30pm.

Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the “Taking care of Elvis” band.

In 2006 Ben was voted the best Elvis at the international Elvis festival at Porthcawl, Wales, the largest of its kind in Europe. He was the youngest competitor.

Success in the UK was followed by success in Europe and Ben qualified to represent Europe in the final of the Images of the King contest in Memphis 2010 to find the World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist.

Ben was voted World Champion ETA by both the judges and the public vote. When Ben returned to the USA some months later he won again at another major Elvis festival near New York.