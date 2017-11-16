A taste of our special orchestra

Scarborough Spa Orchestra is the last remaining professional seaside orchestra in the country.

That is something to celebrate and be proud of.

From June to September, the 10-strong ensemble play up to nine concerts each week – never repeating a programme.

It specialises in ... well ... everything: light classical, show tunes, movie and TV themes, big band and jazz.

Though you won’t hear any Beyonce, Jay Z or Taylor Swift – thank goodness.

It’s first CD recording Scarborough Spa Orchestra Music in the Air has 15 tracks on it and gives a taste of what the orchestra does.

There are marches and waltzes, tunes that are bold and some that are melancholy and others that are joyous.

The CD starts with the jaunty Theatreland by Jack Strachey and ends with the London Bridge March by Eric Coates.

Coates gets two tracks: the other is the melodious Under the Stars.

This being a CD from a seaside orchestra, many of the tunes have a holiday theme – Cuban Holiday (Donald Phillips), Bank Holiday (Albert W Ketelbey) and the Boulevardier (Frederick Curzon).

There is also a spring in the step of Dusky Aristocract, by Norman Whiteley, as you imagine the gent strolling along the prom.

The tunes have been chosen to show the strengths of each section of the orchestra – some showcase the strings, others give the woodwind players chance to show off and in others the percussion gets a look in.

Chicago gives the musicians chance to jazz it up – and the novelty tune Ever So Goosey – Wright Butler/Raymond Wallace – brings a smile to the face.

The CD has been bought from as faraway places as Australia, the Netherlands, Poland and Kenya so far.

The CD is £10 (plus £2.50 p&p) and can be bought in person from the Spa box office, by calling (01723) 376774 or via the website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

The Spa Orchetra presents its annual Viennese concert on New Year’s Day at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now.