A right Royal chance to learn from top orchestra

Youngsters had the chance to watch and learn from some of the country’s leading musicians when the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra visited Bridlington at the weekend.

They held a workshop for families and then gave a performance at The Spa the following day. June Mitchell, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s community arts officer, said it was ‘an overwhelming success’.

Youngsters formed an orchestra at the Music Box workshop at Bridlington Spa on Saturday afternoon, learning from professional musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra PA1727-14p

She said: “They were both amazing opportunities for young people - and their families - to work with, and listen to, this prestigious orchestra, and we were honoured and delighted to be able to bring them to the town.

“The Music Box was a unique chance to try out musical instruments under expert guidance. The following day, it was inspiring to see the Spa full to the rafters for the concert, against such a sparkling backdrop of the sea, for a concert themed about the sea and maritime music.”

In tune: Lucy and Emily Wood PA1727-14c