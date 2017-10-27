Lamb Henry & creamy potatoes

I think we can all agree the nights have drawn in, the weather has not been kind and it’s getting colder by the day.

We could see this as a negative or, if you’re like me you’ll see it as an excuse to bring out the casserole dish and cook those fantastic, hearty warming dishes which just aren’t suited to summer says Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen, Halifax based caterers.

This is one of my absolute favourites as it uses few ingredients, takes no effort and tastes fantastic.

The main trick with this dish is not to rush things. Just pop it in the oven and get on with whatever you have to do.

Recipe

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

Large boneless lamb shoulder

1/2 jar mint sauce

1 jar of redcurrant

1 ltr fresh orange

Side dishes

4/5 large potatoes

Butter

Salt & pepper

green beans

How to create

lPlace the lamb shoulder in large casserole dish and cover it (about 3/4 of the way up) with the orange juice, mint sauce and redcurrant jam. If you wish you can leave this to marinate, overnight (covered in the fridge) or just get it in the oven.

lHeat your oven to 150C/140C fan/gas mark 2, place your casserole dish in the oven and cook the meat slowly for approximately 6 hours until the meat can be shredded with a spoon.

lOnce the lamb is tender get your peeled potatoes on the boil and make your buttery mash and plate up along with the green beans. Enjoy.