IN PICTURES: Fun in the sun on the clifftops

Take a look at these pictures from the Active Coast project’s Have A Field Day event on the clifftops at Sewerby yesterday.

Among the highlights was the chance to perform with England’s top amateur Latin dance couple.

International dance stars Chantal Green and Andrea Borrelli

Chantal Green from Beverley and her Sicilian partner Andrea Borrelli were giving demonstrations of their top routines.

The family event also featured giant inflatables, Louder than Life drummers, multi-sports in the street stadia, face painting and a range of other sport and play activities.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said : “Getting dancers of the calibre of Chantal and Andrea is a huge coup for Active Coast, and for the Bridlington area.