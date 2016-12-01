Hall has packed programme of seasonal events

The Christmas programme is well and truly underway at Sewerby Hall.

It kicked off yesterday with the trees on site being decorated and there are plenty of festive activities lined up this week.

The attraction’s Christmas Trail will be in place in the house and gardens all month from Saturday.

Children need to follow the clues in the house to find where the elves have hidden the partridge from the pear tree and get a chocolate treat once completed.

One of the highlights of the programme comes from the team from Rusticus Theatre Arts, who are regular visitors to the hall.

They have come up with their newest creation, just in time for Christmas, giving families the chance to gather fuel with Good King Wenceslas, meet a nutty squirrel and dance with a snowflake.

Wrap up warm because each magical outdoor performance includes activities and lasts around 45 minutes.

There are two sessions taking place on Saturdays, December 10 and 17 - at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The cost is £5 per child plus an accompanying adult and pre-booking is essential as places are limited.

The Vintage Afternoon Tea scheduled for Tuesday still has a few places available, with seasonal food and a champagne option available for those wanting an extra special touch at this time of year.

The separate admission charges for the zoo and house are £3 for adults, £2 for children (three-to-15-year-old) and £9 for a family (two adults and two children).

Send us your pictures on a day out to Sewerby, email stewart.paterson@jpress.co.uk