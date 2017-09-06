French race car gears up for visit to motoring event

More than 400 cars will be on display at Bridlington’s first Weekend of Motoring – but this magnificent French 1930 Hotchkiss race car is set to be one of the main highlights.

Thanks to the support of Bridlington Tourism Association, festival organisers have secured the record-breaking vehicle, which will be on show directly in front of Sewerby Hall on Sunday.

Vintage cars at Sewerby Hall

Organiser Andrew Warner said: “When you hear a thunderous noise, you will know what it is and where to find its source.”

Almost 90 years ago, the model set several endurance records, including covering 5,000 miles at an average speed of 79mph at a race track near Paris.

It will line up alongside cars of all shapes and sizes in a motor show at Sewerby on Sunday.

Before the official opening at 11am, there will be a parade of vintage vehicles and Goldwing bikes through Bridlington town centre, setting off from Limekiln Lane at 10.15am.

On Saturday evening, there will be a Sportsman’s Dinner at Bridlington Spa, with Perry McCarthy, the original Stig from the BBC show Top Gear. Tickets are available at £30 each, at www.tourbritannia.com.

Due to circumstances out of the organisers’ control Perry, will not be attending the Sewerby Hall Car show as previously hoped. He will still be attending the dinner at the Bridlington Spa on Saturday as planned.