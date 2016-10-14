FREE: Disney posters - 10 tips to being a real modern day Princess

Disney On Ice is skating back into Arenas with it's Frozen spectacular - but do you have the principles to be a real life modern day Princess?

Disney, together with thousands of UK parents, has for the first time defined the traits in a set of 10 principles, which have been released to encourage young girls to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

Top 10 tips to be a Disney princess

Caring for others, living healthily and not judging a book by its cover came out as the top three Princess Principles. See full list below.

And Sheffield's just retired Olympic golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill came third - behind Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton - in Disney research that also revealed the most inspirational and empowering female role models for young girls.

Three of the UK’s leading illustrators, Kate Moross, Rose Blake and Kate Forrester, have turned the Princess Principles into posters, featuring various Disney Princess references including the frog from The Princess and the Frog, Cri-Kee the cricket from Mulan and Merida’s arrows from Brave.

Five thousand printed posters will be available for free in Disney Stores across the UK and are also available online as a free downloadable print from the Disney Inspired website at www.disneyinspired.co.uk

Parenting expert Judy Reith was asked to analyse the characteristics of Disney Princesses including the kind and compassionate Belle (Beauty and the Beast), courageous Rapunzel (Tangled) and confident Tiana (The Princess and the Frog).

A long list of inner qualities and traits were put to a panel of over 5,000 parents, who ranked the attributes they judged most relevant and important to their six to 12 year old daughters.

Judy, author of Seven Secrets of Raising Girls, and mother of three girls, said: “Many young girls dream of being a Disney Princess so it is exciting to be part of an initiative that defines exactly what that means.

"The results make clear that being a ‘Princess’ is not just about titles, tiaras or marrying a Prince, but about emulating Cinderella’s courage, Merida’s heroism and Snow White’s generosity. I hope the principles will encourage a whole new generation of girls to care for others, try their best and to believe in themselves.”

When questioned about the generational difference between themselves and their daughters, 80 per cent of parents believed their children were more caring and compassionate than they were at the same age and two thirds (64 per cent) said their girls were more confident.

Judy added: “Girls need strong role models when growing up so it is good to see they are looking up to an inspirational list of caring, courageous and determined female figures. It is also positive news that many parents believe their children are more caring, compassionate and confident than they were when they were young, which can only be positive news as girls step out and make their mark in the world.”

Anna Hill from Disney, said: “It is fantastic that thousands of parents have helped us define the principles of a modern day Princess. And the illustrators have done a great job of bringing the Principles to life in the posters, which we hope will end up on bedroom walls across the country and help inspire girls to dream big.”

Artists Kate Moross said: "Disney is as much a part of my life now as it was when I was little so the chance to collaborate with them is a dream come true. It has been really fun to bring to life the Principles,and I hope that it will be enjoyed by big and little people on the walls of wherever they call home."

Rose Blake said: “It was a real honour to be asked to be involved in this project. My six year old self's mind would have been totally blown knowing that I would be working with Disney as an adult. I think the Princess Principles are pretty good rules to live by and hopefully everyone will enjoy the poster.”

Kate Forrester added: "It was a pleasure to be part of this lovely project, which is full of such positive messages for small people! I look forward to seeing the reaction and hope that posters end up on the walls of bedrooms up and down the country."

The top 10 principles of being a modern Princess, in order of ranking, are:

1. Care for others

2. Live healthily

3. Don’t judge a book by its cover

4. Be honest

5. Be a friend you can trust

6. Believe in yourself

7. Right wrongs

8. Try your best

9. Be loyal

10. Never give up

The top 10 female role models are:

1. Michelle Obama, First Lady of the United States of America (10 per cent)

2. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (8 per cent)

3. Jessica Ennis-Hill, athlete and Olympic gold medalist (8 per cent)

4. J.K Rowling, author (5 per cent)

5. Laura Trott, cyclist and Olympic gold medalist (4 per cent)

6. Holly Willoughby, TV presenter and charity campaigner (4 per cent)

7. Angelina Jolie, actor and humanitarian (3 per cent)

8. Emma Watson, actor and campaigner (2 per cent)

9. The Queen (2 per cent)

10. Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel Prize winner (2 per cent)

* Disney On Ice presents Frozen is at Sheffield Arena for 10 shows, from Wednesday to Sunday, December 14 to 18, 2016. Tickets, riced £19.80 to £50.60, can be bought online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656. Buy in person at the Arena Box Office at £18.90 to £48.30.