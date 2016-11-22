Floral challenge for budding artists

Could you put your artistic mark on one of the Bridlington area’s most visited attractions?

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has launched its annual design a flower bed competition for children.

To coincide with one of the house exhibitions and as a reminder of Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ unique location, the theme for the competition is ‘Beside the Seaside’.

As in previous years, children from all East Riding of Yorkshire schools will be invited to submit a design, and the winner will then be created in the flower bed located in front of the Orangery.

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This competition has proved very popular with school children in past years and we always get a lot of fantastic entries. This year we are looking for something special to run alongside our house exhibition.”

In previous years, the bed has seen designs based on Amy Johnson, the Tour de Yorkshire, the 300th anniversary of Sewerby Hall, the Olympics, the Diamond Jubilee and the 900th anniversary of Bridlington Priory.

Organisers say the competition aims to complement the more formal aspect of the flower beds located elsewhere in the estate.

The 2016 winning entry was a joint effort by Lee Fletcher and Benjamin Thompson, who are year six pupils at Brandesburton County Primary School

Entry forms can be downloaded from the website or you can call 673769 for more information.

The closing date is Friday, March 31.