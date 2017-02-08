Drop in for a walk around Thorpe Hall

Get your walking boots on and take a stroll among thousands of snowdrops and aconites in the grounds of Thorpe Hall.

The Macdonald family are opening the gates to their home at Rudston as part of a fund-raising weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the grounds will be open so visitors can admire thousands of flowers, while helping to support All Saints Church at Rudston.

The gates will be open between 10am and 3.30pm both days, and admission is £5 for adults and £1 for children.

Wellingtons or walking boots are essential and the family have said dogs are not allowed on to the grounds.

Light refreshments will be available over the weekend and visitors can call 420648 to check for more details if the weather has been bad.

Snowdrops walks are also on the agenda at Burton Agnes Hall throughout February.

Every winter, millions of hardy snowdrops push through the cold ground to create a magnificent white carpet across the woodland floor at the Cunliffe-Lister family’s Elizabethan home.

The Snowdrop Spectacular runs daily until March 5, from 11am to 4pm. Call 490324 for more information.