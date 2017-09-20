COOKING WITH THE CHARLES FAMILY: Inspired by our travels in south Asia

This is one of our all-time favourites! The original recipe comes from Dan’s mum and dad, but is also inspired by our time travelling around south east Asia.

Spatchcock ginger and chilli chicken and bengal spiced butternut squash

The Charles family are competing on the BBC's Big Family Cooking Showdown

Ingredients

○ lemon, zest only

○ ½tsp chilli powder

○ 1tsp smoked paprika

The dish was inspired by the family's travels in Asia

○ 2 garlic cloves, crushed

○ 4cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

○ 2tbsp olive oil

○ 1.5kg free-range chicken

○ 4tbsp olive oil

○ 1 large onion, thinly sliced

○ 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

○ 1 red chilli, finely chopped

○ 2cm/¾in piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks

○ 1tsp ground cumin

○ 1tsp paprika

○ 8 cardamom pods, cracked

○ 1tsp garam masala

○ 1 lemon, juice only

○ 1 butternut squash, deseeded, cut into thin wedges

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160C/140C/Gas 3.

2. To make the spice rub, mix together all the ingredients in a small bowl.

3. To spatchcock the chicken, use sharp kitchen scissors to cut along each side of the breast bone, cutting through the ribs. Remove the breast bone and flatten the chicken down with the heel of your hand onto a clean surface. Rub with the spice rub, reserving a little for the crispy chicken skin (if using).

4. Put the chicken skin-side up in a large roasting tin and squeeze over the lemon juice.

5. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion, garlic, chilli and ginger until soft. Add the spices and cook for 1–2 minutes.

6. Arrange the squash around the chicken, cover the squash with the spice mixture and toss gently.

7. Cook the chicken and squash for 50 minutes, basting the chicken at 10 minute intervals, until the chicken is cooked through and there are no traces of pink, and the squash is soft and sticky.

○ Betty will be at the Queens Hotel vintage market on Sunday cooking up some amazing stonebaked Neopolitan-style pizzas with a variety of toppings. Look forward to seeing some of you.