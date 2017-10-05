COOKING WITH THE CHARLES FAMILY: Braised pork chops in cider and sage and apple dauphinoise

As the leaves start to fall and the nights draw in, we all seem to crave those one pot, stick to your ribs, hearty dishes and this should hit that autumnal bill.

It sounds fancy, but is a simple, under an hour to make and packed with flavour. Big tip for this one make sure you season everything properly.

The ingredients

We have used some of the best cider in the country provided by our friends in Kilham at Colemans Cider.

Braised pork chops in cider and sage and apple dauphinoise (serves 4)

Ingredients

4 225g pork chops

1 large onion

1 large eating apple

4 medium potatoes

4 fresh sage leaves

200ml dry cider (Colemans available at Eastfield Garden Centre)

1 tbsp olive oil

flaked sea salt

1 tsp dijon mustard

freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp single cream

Method

1. Pre heat the oven to 180C.

2. Slice the potatoes and the apple thinly and layer up inside a deep roasting pan or casserole dish (season between each layer), top with the sage leaves.

3. In a large frying pan, over a medium heat, add the olive oil. Fry the onions, with a pinch salt, until soft and golden. When ready, add the onions to the casserole dish.

4. Season and brown the chops in the same pan for about two or three minutes on each side and add this to the dish too.

5. Add the cider to the pan and deglaze for a few minutes then add the mustard and cream. Pour the mixture over the whole dish and cover with foil.

6. Bake in the oven for around 30 minutes, until the chops and the potatoes are tender.

7. Turn the oven up to 200C, remove the foil, and give the dish a further 15 minutes to brown.

8. Add small drizzle of cream to each plate if you wish and simply serve with peas.

We are back on the TV next Thursday, 8pm on BBC2 in the semi-finals of the Big Family Cooking Showdown.