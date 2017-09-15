COOKING WITH THE CHARLES FAMILY: A tropical treat for pud-lovers

This week is one for all you sweet tooths out there.

We thought we would go with some tropical flavours to try and distract from the dank and dreary British weather we have been having.

Try it and send your photos to @bridfreepress

Hopefully this mango and white chocolate cheesecake will do the trick.

The chilling time says three hours but if you are in a rush, an hour in the freezer would do it. Just give it 10 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Mango and white chocolate cheesecake

Ingredients

The Charles family are competing in BBC's Great Family Cooking Showdown

○ 150g oaty biscuits (coconut flavour ones work really well)

○ 40g butter

○ 2 medium ripe mangos

○ finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

○ 275g white chocolate, broken into pieces

○ 300g cream cheese

○ 150ml double cream, lightly whipped

Method

1: Crush your biscuits, the easiest way is to put them in a strong ziplock bag, cover with a tea towel get a rolling pin and just take your aggression out on it!

2: Melt your butter in a pan gently then add the biscuits, stir until coated

3: Press into the base of a 19-20cm spring form cake tin

4: Peel, destone and slice the mangos. Add the zest and juice of the lime and puree it all using a stick blender or food processor.

5: Melt the chocolate slowly by placing it in a basin over barely simmering hot water.

6: Whisk the cream cheese until soft then whisk in the cream and chocolate. Fold about half the mango purée into the cheesy cream and spoon over the prepared base.

7: Use the remaining mango purée to cover the surface of the cheesecake.

8: Chill for at least three hours before serving to allow to set.

9. If you have any white chocolate left and you want to impress the neighbours, use it to make some chocolate curls and sprinkle the whole thing with a little lime zest.

l Same as every week, we would love to see your attempts at the recipe.

Let us know and send your pictures on twitter @mrdancharles, @mrsbettycharles and @bridfreepress