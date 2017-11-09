COOKING WITH THE CHARLES: Blueberry and parkin trifle

If you have any leftover parkin from November 5th this is the perfect recipe to use it up, if not let’s get some made! We love the warm wintery flavours from the ginger and compote with a boozy hit from the amaretto.

PARKIN

•50g butter plus extra for greasing

•100g golden syrup

•225g self raising flour

•1 large egg beaten

•200ml whole milk

•2 tsp ground ginger

•1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

BLACKBERRY COMPOTE

•500g frozen blackberries

•50g golden caster sugar

•Juice of ½ a lemon

•75ml amaretto

DECORATIONS

•100g frozen blackberries

•2 tbsp crystallised ginger chopped

•Icing sugar

•500ml of the best vanilla custard you can find

METHOD

1. Heat oven to 150C/130C fan/gas 2. Line a 20cm cake tin with baking parchment and grease with butter.

2. Put the butter and syrup in a saucepan and heat gently until melted. Tip the flour, sugar, ginger and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl. Slowly pour in the butter and syrup, stirring constantly. Add the beaten egg and milk and mix until smooth.

3.Pour the mixture into the tin and bake in the oven for about 1 hr or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool on rack.

3.For the compote put the blackberries in a food processor with the sugar and lemon juice and blitz until smooth. Sieve the mixture into a jug to remove seeds, stir in the amaretto. Put in the fridge until needed.

4. Assemble the trifles – chop the parkin up into bite size pieces and put in the base of each bowl. Add little of the compote and a few whole blackberries, then pour over the custard. Give the dish a gentle shake to level the mixture, then repeat the layering process once more.

5. Pour a spiral of compote over the top of the final layer of custard. Use a skewer to drag spokes out from the centre to create a marbled effect. Scatter over a few whole blackberries, then chill until ready to serve. Add few pieces of ginger and sprinkle of icing sugar.