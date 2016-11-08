Chippy eyes best newcomer award

A Bridlington fish and chip shop has made the final three in the search to find the country’s best new chippy.

North Beach Fish and Chips found out this week it has made the shortlist for the Best Newcomer Award in the ‘Chippy Oscars’.

It will now go head-to-head with rivals from Gloucestershire and Tyne and Wear, with the winner announced in London in January.

Earlier this year, the Bridlington seafront shop learnt it had made a shortlist of 10 which had reached the semi-final stage.

Owner Barry Camfield said: “It’s beyond imagination. I said to the staff that to make the top 10 would be a great job, but to make the final three is outstanding.”

The shop opened in March 2015 and has just completed its second summer season serving customers.

“We are doing something right because customers are coming back and people are talking about us,” added Barry.

It has been assesed on customer service, taste and its approach to sustainable fishing, and has been visited my mystery shoppers who tested the fish and chips.

Over the next few weeks, judges will visit again to carry out an audit of how the business is run, before the awards ceremony in the new year.

“We will just go along and enjoy the day,” said Barry. “We will keep doing what we are doing in terms of the product and the customer service.

“To win would be unbelievable, but it really is a team effort.”

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “Being shortlisted as a finalist at this stage in the competition is a fantastic achievement for any newly opened fish and chip business.

“It demonstrates their incredible talent, dedication and commitment, traits that have to be applauded.

“Juggling the demands of a new business is a challenging process, however they have taken everything in their stride and are going from strength to strength to become great ambassadors for the wider fish and chip industry.”