Burger King site can become arcade

Bridlington’s former Burger King restaurant can be converted into another seafront amusement arcade - because councillors felt it was better than seeing the site stand empty.

Harrison Leisure has battled for more than six years to turn part of the derelict building in Esplanade into an arcade.

Earlier attempts to gain planning permission were turned down in 2010 and an appeal was also dismissed.

But changes to planning policy meant that on Monday, councillors gave permission to change the use of the upper floor of the restaurant.

The Bridlington Area Action Plan encourages ‘all-year round use’ of buildings in the seafront area.

Bridlington Town Council had wanted the plan to be refused, because they said there was an ‘over-saturation’ of arcades in the area.

Rival arcade owners had also objected to the idea, but Harrison Leisure insisted their proposal would create seven new jobs.

The company said it had marketed the property through estate agents for a year-and-a-half , but there had been no interest in opening it as a restaurant or any other use.

Director of planning and economic regeneration Alan Menzies presented a report to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee at their meeting on Monday.

In it, he said: “The former Burger King unit is now empty and clearly detracts from the character of the area.

“Whilst it would be preferable to find an alternative use, no other scheme has been put forward at this time.

“It is considered that an active use is better than no use in terms of the appearance and the economic benefits.

“Whilst the AAP’s policies encourage all-year round uses, it is considered that even if the site remained as a restaurant, there is no way of ensuring that it stays open all year.

“The change of use would have economic benefits in terms of retaining and creating jobs and attracting visitors to the area.”

The lower floor of the former Burger King has already been turned into an amusement arcade.