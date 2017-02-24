BREAKING: Rap legend Eminem, Blossoms and The Sherlocks to play Leeds and Reading Festival 2017

Rap legend Eminem is to return and will join previously announced Muse and Kasabian to headline this summer's Leeds and Reading Festivals 2017, it was announced today.

The third and final line-up also includes the return of chart-toppers Blossoms and Yorkshire's latest Radio One sensations, Sheffield indie band The Sherlocks.

Also announced today are Migos, Giggs, Haim, You And Me At Six, Halsey, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Billy Talent, Mallory Knox, Sundara Karma, The Hunna, Cabbage, Lethal Bizzle, Flatbush Zombies, Dave and many more.

Already confirmed for Reading and Leeds 2017 - which takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 to 27 August - are previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian, with Sheffield's While She Sleeps, Major Lazer, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Flume, Fatboy Slim, Wiley, At The Drive In, Architects, Korn, Tory Lanez, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Against The Current, Danny Brown and more artists from across the musical spectrum.

Consistently seen as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem is not only a titan in hip-hop but in modern culture itself.

One of the biggest selling artists of the 21st century, his razor-sharp wit and impeccable larger than life anthems continue to defy boundaries, with the likes of ‘Lose Yourself’, ‘My Name Is’, ’Not Afraid' and ‘The Monster’ all storming charts and record collections around the world.

Still at the top of his game, his return to Reading and Leeds marks an extremely rare opportunity to witness an icon in the flesh, with a set that’ll add another legendary chapter to the story of Eminem.

Festival boss Melvin Benn said today: “Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting.

"His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner, joining Kasabian and Muse, we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up - it’s looking stronger than ever.”

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 are on sale now. Weekend tickets are £205, plus booking fee, with an instalment plan available, from an initial payment of £50, also plus booking fee. Early entry permits are £20; camper van permits , £75; seat of luxury, £35; lockers, £20; Reading car park, £10.

The Sherlocks

